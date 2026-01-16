Detroit Auto Show parking: Guide for this year's event at Huntington Place

Detroit Auto Show attendees can book parking in advance to make getting to the popular, and often packed, event easier.

The auto show opens to the public Saturday and runs through Jan. 25.

Here's everything you need to know about parking and getting around.

Detroit Auto Show parking

The auto show recommends drivers book parking early through SpotHero, which allows users to book a spot and calculate how long the walk is to Huntington Place.

Parking is also available at Huntington Place garages for $25. This parking is first come, first served.

Getting around Detroit during the auto show

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward.

It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

It is suggested that you park at Wayne State Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward for $5 and take the QLINE to your event. The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is also another option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE.

DDOT buses

Another option for getting into and around Detroit is by bus.

Check out the route map below, and find bus schedules here.

People Mover

The People Mover, which has more than a dozen stops connecting the city from the Detroit River up to Grand Circus Park, is also free.

On Fridays, the People Mover operates from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Saturdays, it is available from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday you can ride it from 10 a,m., until 10 p.m.

Find the station guide here.

Parking scam warning

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning auto show attendees to watch out for parking scams.

Nessel said attendees should be wary of QR codes.

"A QR code in a public place can easily be tampered with, especially at large events," Nessel said. "While enjoying the Auto Show this month, remember not to scan a code if it is on a sticker, looks like it has been replaced, or is covered up."