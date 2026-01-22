Sherrone Moore update: Former Michigan Football coach due in court today

The Brief Sherrone Moore will be in court for a probable cause conference Thursday. Moore was charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering for allegedly breaking into the home of a Michigan Football program employee after he was fired by the University of Michigan. School officials allege Moore was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the employee.



Former Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore is due in court Thursday for the first time since he was arraigned on multiple felony charges last month.

Moore's probable cause conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

The backstory:

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Sherrone Moore's mugshot (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

According to author and historian John U. Bacon, the relationship was allegedly investigated by the university as recently as this past summer.

He said the school investigated and questioned both Moore and the staffer, and both denied the relationship. That changed last week when she went to the school and provided them with evidence of the relationship.