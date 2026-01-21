Rules for your car in frigid winter temps you need to know

The Brief Some arctic temperatures are coming to Metro Detroit this weekend after an already harsh winter. The owner of ATC Auto Clinic in Dearborn gave us the rundown on what we need to know, to keep our cars running.



Most winters can be pretty hard on your vehicle. But for the past month temperatures have been bitterly cold - and the side effects on our cars can be extra harsh.

This weekend a deep freeze is expected, but Amin Beydoun, the owner of Auto Tech Clinic spoke to FOX 2 about what we need to know.

Warming your car:

Beydoun said it is always a good idea, because driving immediately puts a strain on the vehicle in the bitter temperatures.

"Typically 10 to 15 minutes, at least 10 minutes for sure," he said. "All those fluids that are in there that are really cold, you want to give those time to warm up because there's a lot of moving components within your engine and if that fluid doesn't reach those components, you could cause potential damage."

Some things to check on:

-Inspect your battery for corrosion. One way to tell if there is a problem, is how the engine turns over in the morning.

-Make sure your gas tank is full and that preventative maintenance like oil changes are kept up. While it is important no matter the season, winter is especially damaging to have old fluids turn to sludge in the cold.

For more helpful information. watch the video above.