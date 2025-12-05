Ann Arbor armed bank robbery suspect wanted by police

article

Ann Arbor police are asking the public for information after an armed robbery attempt at Chase Bank Friday.

The robbery took place at 11:30 a.m. at the Chase location in the 2400 block of W. Stadium.

Police say the suspect produced a firearm during the robbery and is a white male in his 50s.

No money was taken in the robbery and there were no injuries.

He was pictured on camera wearing a LSW black N-95 mask, a burnt orange beanie, grey zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness.