Ann Arbor firefighters to University of Michigan students: 'Stay off the roof'

Ann Arbor firefighters have a stern warning to University of Michigan students: "Stay off the roof."

The warning Thursday included a photo of dozens of people partying atop the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house. A recipe for disaster, as roofs aren't designed to hold weight like that.

"We want everyone to start fall semester without a trip to U-M ER," the fire department said in a post.

Students started returning to campus this week. As students prepare for the school years, things could get even rowdier with the Michigan football season kicking off next weekend at the Big House.

"Watching football in a cast isn't fun either," the department continued.