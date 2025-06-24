Ann Arbor police search for missing man with Parkinson's disease

article

A man who has Parkinson's disease is missing after he did not return from a walk in Ann Arbor on Monday.

Police said 82-year-old Ralph Yang was last seen in the area of Pin Oak and White Oak drives around 7:15 p.m. At time time, he was wearing a long sleeve light blue shirt with white stripes and light blue pants.

Anyone who knows Yang's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.