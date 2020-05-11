Another 150-200 Detroit workers to return to work, including building inspectors, housing repairs
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit announced Monday another 150-200 city employees will return to work May 18.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said next week the city is bringing back building inspectors, construction inspectors, property maintenance inspectors, lawyers in the law department, and people working on housing repairs.
“When we started bringing employees back in large numbers two weeks ago, I said it was my goal to create a work environment where you were at least as safe coming to work in the city of Detroit as if you had stayed home - that is absolutely our standard,” Duggan said.
The mayor listed the number of Detroit employees who have tested positive for the virus since March 15:
- 313 Detroit Police Department employees - 13% of DPD
- 79 Detroit Fire Department - 7% of DFD
- 78 Detroit Department of Transportation - 8% of DDOT
- 75 Other city employees - 3% of other departments
Then Duggan listed the results of testing Detroit employees between May 1 and May 11:
- 898 DPD tested - 1.5% positive
- 229 DFD tested - 2% positive
- 31 DDOT tested - 3% positive
- 54 other departments tested - 2%
“If you look at this, if you’re a city of Detroit employee, we’re proving that you can be safer at work if it’s done right,” he said.
Construction outside the Fox Theatre on Woodward
Last week the city brought back 200 general services employees and 200 Detroit Public Works employees, which includes the workers cutting the grass and repairing the roads.
The city outlined six principles each department must follow when allowing workers to return.
- Initial testing of each city employee
- Daily employee temperature check, health screening, and monitoring
- Workplace distancing and hygiene protocols
- Mandatory use of masks and other necessary PPE
- Thorough and frequent cleaning of work-sites and vehicles
- Continues adequate stockpile of necessary PPE and sanitizing