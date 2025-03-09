Anti-deportation protest held in Lincoln Park

At least two dozen protesters rallied Downriver in an anti-ICE protest against deportation arrests on Sunday.

Many at the rally shared personal stories of their families broken up as a result of the Trump Administration's border security push against migrants in the country.

President Donald Trump and Border czar Tom Homan have claimed migrants committing criminal acts take priority. Many at Sunday's rally countered that racism was also at play with some who crossed the border but committed no further crimes being targeted, too.

Ana Jimenz was one of the anti-ICE protesters who shared an emotional personal deportation arrest story involving her father.

"It's such a hard situation because we didn't even know he was arrested," said Ana Jimenez. "I'm trying to be strong, because it's so hard. The first few days were the hardest. But now I feel so much more positive seeing all the support from everyone.

The Jimenez family was supposed to go to church on Ash Wednesday. Ana said they learned their father had been arrested at 8 a.m. that morning, only hours later.

Kate Stenvig helped organize the protest as part of the activist group By Any Means Necessary.

"All that stuff about we're getting criminals and illegal immigrants, it's not true, it's racist, it's b.s.," she said.

Jimenz said she just wants the deportations to stop.

"I hope that you know, we can just keep families together and stop separating them," she said.