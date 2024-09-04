Anti-semitic incidents leave Ann Arbor community on edge

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor is speaking out after a series of anti-semitic incidents.

"Hate has no place whether it's directed at Jews or anyone else," he said. "We speak out - we affirm the belonging of Ann Arbor's Jews. We express to everyone in our community and elsewhere, that this is a problem for all of us. This is a challenge for all of us to stand up and stand up together."

It was the topic of much discussion at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"I condemn all hate to the fullest extent and it's really tragic right now to see the pain that's being felt by our Jewish neighbors - by our Palestinian neighbors," said Councilwoman Ayesha Ghazi Edwin.

Police say flyers in plastic bags weighted down with deer feed were found over the weekend on dozens of driveways in the area of Devonshire and Arlington as well as Burns Park.

The flyers are calling Jewish teachings "Satanic" left by a white supremacist hate group.

"This goes beyond any political statement that's being made - this is a targeting of the Jewish identity itself," said Councilman Travis Radina. "We cannot let this be a new normal in our community."

Ann Arbor police say it's not just these anti-semitic flyers but several acts of vandalism that have the community on edge.

There have been anti-semitic stickers posted on street signs. A liquor store posted on Facebook that it's Israeli flag had been stolen.

Recently an art installation celebrating diversity at Gallup Park was vandalized with "Free Palestine" and "Embrace Revolution" graffiti.

Ann Arbor police are still investigating and posted this message on their social media - condemning hate, bias and discrimination.

"Anti-semitism is the oldest hatred," said Rabbi Josh Whinston.

Whinston is the rabbi at Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor. He says the flyers were left around the same time that his community learned about the deaths of six hostages including an Israeli-American citizen in Israel's war with Hamas.

"Oftentimes hate begins with the Jewish community - it rarely ends there," he said. "We need to figure out ways of having productive conversations without it involving hateful messages about other groups."

Messages and conversations that are far more productive and far less polarizing.

"We need to try to talk to each other - try to hear each other - try to understand each other's positions," he said. "There is humanity in all of us. And we need to try to find that in each other, not try to diminish that in each other."

If you have any information about any of these incidents - contact Ann Arbor Police at 734-794-6920.