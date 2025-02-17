Anti-Trump protests across Michigan highlight concerns in the U.S.

The Brief Protesters used Presidents' Day to send a message to current President Donald Trump. Organizers say they want people who want change to get off the sideline and back in the game. Similar protests took place in Lansing.



Demonstrations were held across the country, including some in Michigan and Metro Detroit, protesting President Donald Trump during Presidents' Day.

Big picture view:

One of the protests in downtown Detroit showed a snapshot of the frustration and confusion happening in parts of the U.S. surrounding job losses and decisions made by the current administration.

The organizer of this protest says she wants the people who want change to get off the sideline and back in the game. Their voices echoed through part of downtown as dozens of people gathered with the group "Refuse Fascism" for a Presidents' Day protest. They say it is a chance to send a message to the new Trump administration.

"The message I want to send to people is that we’ve got to get those people before it’s too late. Before they’re fully consolidated in their fascism," said Cindy Louise of Refuse Fascism. "We’ve got to get those millions of people out into the streets saying no, we refuse to accept this. I feel like we don’t have a lot of time. We don’t have much time at all."

What they're saying:

Their focus was a message to protect human rights, including LGBTQ rights and the rights of all immigrants and their children born in the U.S. The demonstration was one of several in Michigan, with about 300 people meeting outside the Capitol in Lansing for a similar protest.

Meanwhile, there were additional protests in Ferndale and at the Tesla dealership in West Bloomfield, where protesters had strong words for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency has come under scrutiny for being a watchdog in federal spending.

Local perspective:

In Detroit, FOX 2 met Navy Vietnam veteran Ross Blake during the afternoon protest at the Fist. He says what’s happening to this country is not what he fought to protect decades ago.

"I feel like these people are anti-American. You can watch what’s going on," said Blake. "They’re destroying our government, step by step and as quickly as possible."