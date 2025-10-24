Appliance thieves target vacant Hazel Park homes

article

An investigation is underway after thieves broke into five vacant Hazel Park homes and made out with thousands of dollars worth of appliances.

Police said three of the thefts that happened some time between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 involved empty houses for rent in the 23000 block of Vance, 300 block of Chestnut, and 23300 block of Hazelwood. In these cases, the thieves broke into the homes through windows or a door and stole washers, dryers, and refrigerators worth a total of $5,839.

The other break-ins at vacant homes happened between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 when the thieves forced their way into two homes, one in the 1100 block of E. Hayes and another in the 1300 block of E Harry. A new air conditioner, stove, and refrigerator were stolen from the Hayes house, while a stove and refrigerator were taken from the Harry home. These thefts totaled $4,248.

What's next:

Police said officers canvassed the areas, and are currently seeking video that may have captured the suspects or the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-542-6161.

Dig deeper:

Police said houses that are vacant or empty while they are listed for rent are easy targets for theft since it is not unusual to see people coming and going from these homes, so thieves can work without drawing the attention of neighbors. According to police, neighbors are less likely to suspect a crime is being committed in these cases.