Arab-American girl: Teacher said to 'go back to her own country' for sitting out Pledge of Allegiance

The Brief An Arab-American girl is accusing her teacher of telling her she should go back to her own country recently when she silently protested in class. Danielle Khalaf said that she sat during the pledge of allegiance to protest the conflict in Gaza with Israel. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools said in a statement, "Student safety is a top priority and discrimination isn’t tolerated."



A Metro Detroit middle school student says she’s the target of racism after choosing not to stand for the pledge of allegiance.

The teenager claims the teacher singled her out and told her to "go back to her country." Now, a local Arab-American organization is calling out the Plymouth Canton School district.

The backstory:

"She called me out in front of the entire class saying what I did was disrespectful," said Danielle Khalaf.

With her dad and local activists by her side, Khalaf was reserved when she recalled the moment she says her own teacher broke her spirit during class at East Middle School in Plymouth.

"She told me that since I live in this country and enjoy these freedoms, if I don’t like it, I should go back to my country," she said. "It crushed me. It broke me."

Khalaf — an Arab-American who is from Michigan — says on January 10, she exercised her right to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance to protest the conflict in Gaza.

The eighth grader’s family has filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

"This isn’t just about my daughter. This is about every child that has ever felt marginalized, disrespected, or unheard in their own school," said her father, Jacob Khalaf.

"She decided to peacefully, quietly, to sit down and not participate in the pledge of allegiance," said Nabih Ayad, ACRL founder. "Why? Well, there was a genocide happening in her hometown across the land, and she felt our government was being complicit in what’s going on overseas."

What they're saying:

In a statement, a Plymouth-Canton Community Schools spokesperson said student safety is a top priority and discrimination isn’t tolerated.

It goes on to say, "The district became aware of this incident after it occurred. As with all complaints, an investigation was conducted, and appropriate action was taken in alignment with district policies and procedures."

But because this is a personnel matter, the district can’t share details about the teacher.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League says despite Plymouth-Canton being known for it’s diversity, what it has done so far isn’t enough.

"Let me be clear, no student should feel unsafe or disrespected in their working environment. Schools should be places of inclusion, acceptance, and open dialogue," said Mariam Charara, ACRL executive director.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools says it has worked on conflict resolution with the teacher and other students, but Danielle Khalaf says she hasn’t received any counseling.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an interview with Danielle Khalaf, her father, members of the Arab-American Civil Rights League and a statement from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.