Argument leads to fatal shooting in Brewster Homes complex, gunman on the run

Detroit police are on the hunt for a murder suspect Thursday.

A man was fatally shot in the Brewster Homes housing complex near Mack and St. Beaubien in Detroit around 3:15 p.m.

"We believe he was shot multiple times, I haven’t been able to confirm how many but it was multiple times," said DPD Cmdr Melissa Gardner, 3rd Precinct. "It appears it erupted out of an argument that ensued inside the home."

Investigators say after the victim was shot inside his home on Watson he ran outside, collapsed and died on the sidewalk. He is believed to be in his 20s.

Police focusing their investigation on a particular area of the complex near a playground.

"We believe the suspect ran from that direction so we were just trying to obtain any information from those who live behind the complex - to see if they could provide a description of the suspect," Gardner said.

Authorities have identified a possible suspect, and hope witnesses who were inside the home at time of the shooting — as well as residents outside — will provide information that will help get that suspect behind bars

"Sometimes when situations happen so quickly and the shock of it all, they’re not able to recall it at that time," Garner said. "But hopefully they can remember or recall anything that they may not have given us from the preliminary investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you will remain anonymous.

