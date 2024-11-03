Armed 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Flint

A 17-year-old man was shot and killed following a confrontation with Michigan State Police on Nov. 2 in Flint.

According to the Michigan State Police, the teen was armed when he had "contact" with police. The MSP said the teenager ran from them when confronted, and was shot and killed as he ran.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and Pasadena Avenue.

A loaded pistol was recovered from the scene.

The MSP 2nd District Special Investigation Unit and MSP Crime Lab has responded to the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation. In accordance with policy, the troopers involved have been placed on leave. This is an open and going investigation.