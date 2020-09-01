Armed shooter kills teen after attempted robbery at Roseville car wash

A 16-year-old teenager is dead after an armed robbery turned into a shootout at a Roseville car wash Tuesday night.

Police say the attempted robbery happened at Wash Pointe Car Wash around 7 p.m. after two suspects approached a 30-year-old man who was at his vehicle.

When one suspect produced a handgun and tried robbing the man, a Roseville resident, the victim pulled out his own handgun and fired at the suspects.

The gunfire wounded the teen, a resident of Detroit. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Roseville Police say the second suspect fled the scene on foot and are asking the public for any help identifying him.

The scene happened at 26015 Gratiot Ave.

Advertisement

The victim has a concealed pistol license and was released from officers after a preliminary investigation.