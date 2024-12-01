Arrest made in Huron Township home invasion, sexual assault investigation

The Huron Township Police Department made an arrest in a home invasion with a reported criminal sexual conduct assault that occurred overnight Nov. 30.

Police said a report was made from the 36000 block of Violet Street about the crimes. Exact details of the two crimes were not released, pending investigation.

Initially, police said that the man was not thought to be known by the victim, but after investigating, the man did know the victim.

The suspect, a 50-year-old male resident of Allen Park, was taken into custody this afternoon at his residence by the Huron Township Police. He is being held pending review of charges by the Wayne County prosecutor.

"We want to make it clear that this was not a random crime. There was never a danger to the community. I apologize for causing a scare overnight for our residents, but we would always rather overreact than underreact when it comes to the safety of our community," Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said. "For various reasons there was a significant delay in reporting, so we had to work with the information that was available to us. As always, we appreciate the support and trust that our community has in us. This was a total team effort. Many of our officers responded on their off time from their homes to assist and worked overnight and into this afternoon without question. We all understood the assignment, the importance of the situation, and realize the affect something like this can have on the feeling of safety and security for a community. We are also incredibly thankful for the support and communication we received from the Township Supervisor and the Board of Trustees. Again, a total team effort."

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron Township Police Department Detective Wesley Jolly at 734-753-4400.

