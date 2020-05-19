Arrests made in homicide of Santa Cruz tech exec

Several suspects were arrested on charges that stemmed from the kidnapping and killing of a tech executive in Santa Cruz last year, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

One of the suspects was arrested in Michigan, a source told WJBK.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office assisted the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant for the unnamed suspect, the source said.

KTVU has not yet independently confirmed details of the suspect's capture.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to Macomb County Jail.

The man allegedly was one of four suspects sought in connection to the homicide of 50-year-old Tushar Atre, who was abducted from his Santa Cruz home on Oct. 1 in the early morning hours.

His body was later found on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Advertisement

Investigators confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy report. They said the motive for his killing appeared to be robbery.

Santa Cruz County sheriffs deputies are expected to provide additional information into the suspects' arrests at a press conference on Thursday.

Atre founded and was the CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design agency.