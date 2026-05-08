Arson suspect arrested for setting fire inside Detroit's Huntington Place

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The Brief A citizen's tip from watching a news report led to the arrest of a suspected arsonist. A suspect was arrested but is awaiting formal charges. On April 28, a masked individual spread liquid in Huntington Place and set it ablaze.



The suspect wanted in a brazen arson incident at Huntington Place, has been arrested.

The backstory:

The Detroit Police Department and Detroit Fire say that the joint task force located and arrested the suspect, who is not being named and awaiting formal charges.

"A vigilant person who saw the story on the news spotted the individual responsible for the arson at Huntington Place and contacted the authorities, resulting in an arrest being made," said a statement from DPD.

The suspect walked into the building around 9 a.m. April 28, took water bottles full of gas out of a bag, poured it on the ground, walked toward the exit, and set the gas on fire. He then left.

Security was able to quickly extinguish the fire before anyone could be injured, and there was only minimal damage to the building.

On video you can see the person spreading around a liquid substance before setting it ablaze.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.