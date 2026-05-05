Arsonist sets fire inside Detroit's Huntington Place

The Brief An arsonist poured gas inside Huntington Place before setting it on fire. The suspect left, and police are now searching for him. The flames were quickly extinguished.



An arsonist is wanted after video showed him dousing the carpet of Detroit's Huntington Place with gasoline and setting it on fire last week.

The suspect walked into the building around 9 a.m. April 28, took water bottles full of gas out of a bag, poured it on the ground, walked toward the exit, and set the gas on fire. He then left.

Security was able to quickly extinguish the fire before anyone could be injured, and there was only minimal damage to the building.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was wearing all black and a gray mask. He was carrying a backpack with several white logos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2940, the anonymous arson tip at 313-628-2900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.