Art Road classes for kids are now on demand through Xfinity

Kids are natural artists and the quarantine has brought out their creativity - from sidewalk chalk creations to elaborate rainbows plastered over windows. So much color, so much time to create.

"We have a lot of time so why not art - art now," said Carol Hofgartner.

Hofgartner started the non-profit Art Road back in 2004 to get art classes back in schools where budget cuts had cut out their creativity. Now Art Road teaches classes in five schools and to 2,200 students in Detroit and Ecorse, but it's COVID-19 that has cut art classes this time.

"Art certainly brings joy and smiles during these dark times and in normal times when we ask our students 'What does art mean to you?' They're like, 'Miss Carol - art is life - art is everything - art is forever,'" she said.

Which is why Art Road is working too hard to keep their kids engaged, handing out art kits and art lessons that families can pick up at their schools. But they wanted to reach more kids so they've partnered with Comcast for art lessons on demand.

It provides step by step instructions for fun little art projects - all kids can enjoy.

This class isn't about running out to the store for supplies - it's about using what you have, which could be in your kitchen or your closet, or even your recycling bin.

"You just need that piece of paper or something from the recycle bins - some markers, some scissors and away you go," said Hofgatner.

She is hoping students everywhere will watch and create and continue their love of art.

"Hi to our students, - we miss you - our 2,200 students - we miss you - we miss your creativity -we love you and we can't wait to see you again," she said.

But until then, Art Road will be online and now, on-demand to reach as many students as they can.

"The great thing about Comcast Xfinity on demand, is all across Michigan students can access Art Road's art making videos," she said. "We can certainly use the power of art to get through this."

For more information online or to donate, go to: www.artroadnonprofit.org/