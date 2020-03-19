Art Van Furniture suspends showroom operations at every store

Art Van Furniture, which was going out of business before the coronavirus crisis started last week, will suspend in-store operations but customers can still pick up furniture through Sunday.

Art Van joined several other companies in suspending operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The difference, however, is that Art Van announced it was liquidating in early March, just four days before Michigan reported its first two cases of the virus.

Art Van said it would suspend in-store operations effective immediately but customers can still pick up through Sunday, March 22. Those pickups will be done under social distancing, hand sanitation, and other health and safety guidelines to protect our employees and customers.

RELATED: Track the spread of COVID-19 with our interactive map

All Art Van stores are expected to officially close on May 31. It's not known how the coronavirus will change that date.

The distribution center operations will also proceed only under social distancing, hand sanitation, and other health and safety guidelines to protect our employees, and customers while also enabling customers to complete any pending in-store pick up arrangements.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Advertisement

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.