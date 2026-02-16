Detroit shooting in the parking lot of apartment building leaves man dead

article

One man is dead after a shooting in a parking lot on Detroit's southwest side.

What they're saying:

Officials say just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Detroit police were called to a parking lot on the 5800 block of Michigan Ave for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officials found a man who was dead.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and found several police vehicles with officers assessing the area. Evidence markers littered the area, specifically around a parked vehicle with its driver-side door wide open and what appears to be some damage to the front.

It is unknown as of Monday evening what led to the shooting or any suspect information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup.

