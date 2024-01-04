Artists needed to spend time creating at Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

article

Take some time away from the hustle and bustle of life this year to create while surrounded by Michigan's beauty at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking people for the Artist-in-Residence program this spring, summer, and fall, and next winter.

Artists of all mediums can apply to spend a minimum of two weeks creating at the Porkies. Last year's creators came to the park from as close as Michigan to from as far as Europe.

Selection is based on artistic integrity, ability to reside in a wilderness environment, the artist’s ability to relate to and interpret the park through their art medium and a willingness to donate an original, finished piece of art inspired by their stay in the Porkies. Artists will also be asked to share their experiences with the public through a demonstration or talk during their residencies.

Selected artists will stay in a rustic cabin that has an icebox, woodstove, and gas stove. There is no electricity or running water.

If applying, you should be in good health, and expect solitude, simple facilities and rapid changes in weather.

During the residency, you will have the option to register for a free three-day backcountry permit to backpack.

To apply, you must fill out an application and submit samples of your work by Feb. 14. Selected artists will be notified by mid-April.

Apply here.