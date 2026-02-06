The Brief The Michigan Attorney General is asking regulators to reconsider DTE's contract to power a new data center in Salin Township. Dana Nessel said the utility altered language in an agreement that deals with how it plans to pay for the facility, arguing customers could subsidize the cost. OpenAI and Oracle's proposed hyperscale data center was met with pushback from residents before DTE received approval.



The Michigan attorney general has asked regulators to reconsider its approval of DTE to power a controversial massive data center proposed in Saline Township.

Dana Nessel filed a motion before the public service commission this week, saying the utility had altered the language in the order from regulators and arguing this would fail to protect customers from rising costs associated with the proposed data center.

"The Commission ordered a mere written representation from DTE that its existing customers would not subsidize the costs to serve this massive data center, and DTE failed to even meet that low bar," said Nessel in a statement.

Big picture view:

The hyperscale AI data center pitched by Oracle and OpenAI was met with pushback from residents and the state attorney general amid concerns over land use and an increased cost of electricity.

In approving DTE's contracts with the tech companies, the Michigan Public Service Commission gave its blessing on the condition that customers were protected.

Nessel says that is no longer happening, saying DTE altered the language that was part of the commission's original approval.

"This alteration in language, the Attorney General cautions, may permit DTE to force upon their existing customers near-term cost subsidization of the data center," a release from her office said, adding the less-stringent language could mean customers could have to partially pay for to power the facility.

"Because DTE did not accept the conditions as ordered by the Commission, by the Commission’s own order this should proceed to a contested case proceeding, as I have long advocated for. These contracts are simply too consequential for the future of energy affordability in Michigan to keep granting fast-track secret review and approvals to untrustworthy partners like DTE, Oracle, and OpenAI."

