Ascension St. John Hospital closing oncology pediatric department

When Johanna Mahnke's son Amir was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 6 years old, she found comfort knowing that she could receive help at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit.

"They were very comforting. Everyone on the floor were very kind, very considerate. Even the playroom attendant was very nice, and so they did their best to try to make you feel comfortable in an uncomfortable situation," she said.

Over the years Amir has continued to receive quality care through the hospital pediatric oncology department, and his condition has improved tremendously.

"He has been cancer free for almost four years," Mahnke said. "He’s better now. He’s in the 10th grade."

But when Mahnke went to make Amir’s November appointment she received shocking news.

"Oh, I was devastated," she said. "When I called to make the appointment, she’s like, ‘We’re actually closing,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re closing the cancer center?’ and she said, ‘No not the cancer center, just the pediatric department, and so give us about a week and we will get back to you with some information as to where you can go.’"

FOX 2 reached out to Ascension, which sent a statement that reads in part:

"As we continue to adapt to the healthcare delivery needs of the future, we regularly evaluate our scope of services and care delivery models. As part of this ongoing review, effective October 31, 2022, the decision has been made to close the Ascension St. John Hospital Meade Pediatric Hematology/Oncology practice.

"Officials also state that patients and families who receive care at the practice are being contacted to ensure seamless continuity of care at other facilities"

Mahnke, who wrote a book that helps people know more about children with cancer, hopes that hospital administrators will rethink their decision and come up with a better plan

"It's called ‘Somebody, anybody please throw me a raft,’" she said. "Somebody throw these people some help. They need it. They need this center to stay open."