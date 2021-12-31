At-home Covid test kits become scarce as new questions arise about accuracy

A new interest in vaccinations is providing a small bright spot in the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surge in Michigan.

"It’s never great to have more cases, but a lot more people have been interested in getting vaccinated in the last 3 weeks," said Dr. Robert Dunne, Detroit Health Department.

And as people finalize their celebration plans for New Year's Eve, those choosing to stay home is an idea that medical professionals can get on board with.

"You have to understand what the risk of the event may be and the fact is, we have a lot of spread in the community, so anytime more people are together, there is going to be an increase in cases," Dunne said.

And with the increase in cases, comes a renewed importance in testing Covid tests whether at-home tests or PCR tests are in short supply … but they are available.

"You just have to hunt, ask around, it’s kind of like the early days of the vaccine," said Sarah Rauner, a nurse with Troy Beaumont.

And while the rapid at-home tests are popular — medical professionals say the results aren’t always accurate.

"What happens is, if your viral load is not high enough when you’re taking that test, it can be undetectable, even if you are carrying the virus," said Dr. Asha Shajahan, Beaumont Grosse Pointe.

"If you lined up a hundred people and you tested them with a rapid at-home test 85 percent of those people would get an accurate reading, 15 percent, you wouldn’t," said Rauner. "Now here’s the kicker with that - you have to make sure that you read and follow the instructions on each at-home kit perfectly.

"You can’t deviate from what they say, or the test becomes invalid."

Important information to keep in mind as you get ready to ring in the new year.

"I’m going to be wearing a mask, I’m going to be sitting a little farther away," Hauner said. "I’ll cheers you from away, but rightfully so, I don’t want to be the one to spread it to someone who then loses their life from it - I'm just not okay with that."

