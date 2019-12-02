At-risk youth run Christmas tree lot, coffee shop to learn job skills

It's a chance for young men to learn valuable job skills and a chance for you to get your Christmas tree and some coffee.

Methodist Children's Home Society has opened a pop-up Christmas tree and coffee shop run by young men in their independent living program who have aged out of the foster care system.

"This is probably most of their first time working. They get to be very hands-on. They get to meet the community, especially those who support us as well as get to put some money into savings to either buy or save up for something they've always wanted," said Samantha Reid, director of residential.

They've got a range of trees available including Scotch Pine, Colorado Spruce, Fraser Fir, Canaan Fir, and Douglas Fir. Half of all proceeds will go toward paying the young workers and the rest will benefit foster care children at MCHS.

The trees range from 6 feet to 8 feet tall and cost between $38 and $70.

You can get your tree Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Methodist Children's Home Society's Redford location: 26645 West 6 Mile Road.

To learn more about this organization, visit www.mchsmi.org.

