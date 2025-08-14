AT&T customers could get thousands in $177M settlement

article

The Brief AT&T has agreed to a $177 million settlement to resolve lawsuits stemming from two 2024 data breaches that exposed the personal information of millions of customers. Eligible customers impacted by both breaches can file claims for compensation, with a maximum payout of up to $7,500. To receive a payout, customers must be able to prove that their losses are "fairly traceable" to the data breaches by submitting a claim by November 18, 2025.



Millions of AT&T customers could get a piece of a $177 million lawsuit, with some customers eligible for up to $7,500.

Dallas-based AT&T reached a settlement after several lawsuits were filed against the cell carrier giant. The company has agreed to pay $177 million in claims. The lawsuits date back to two data breaches involving the company.

The first data breach happened in March 2024 and the second one happened just a few months later. The first, in March 2024, impacted over 70 million current and former account holders, whose personal information was found on the dark web. Just a few months later, records of calls and texts were exposed of "nearly all" of AT&T cellular customers.

The settlement that AT&T reached received preliminary approval from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in mid-June. The final approval will be held on Dec. 3, 2025.

What you can do:

AT&T customers who were exposed by either or both data breaches can file for compensation now.

Who is eligible for compensation in AT&T data breach?

AT&T customers who were compromised in either or both data breaches are eligible the make a claim for compensation.

If you were part of AT&T cellular in the United States on or around either March 30 or July 12, 2024, you are eligible. However, you have to be able to prove that your data was exposed.

The first data breach included some combination of names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers, and Social Security numbers. The second one released phone numbers of current or former AT&T customers.

If you're not sure if you are included, call AT&T at (833) 890-4930.

How much will the claim be?

The settlement, according to AT&T's website, will pay out up to $5,000 for the March 2024 data breach, upon presentation of documentation that the losses are "fairly traceable" to the incident.

In other words, you have to prove that the data breach caused your information to be released.

For the second data breach, customers will receive a maximum of $2,500, but just as in the first data breach, it must be traceable to the AT&T data breach.

The total for anyone who is able to prove that their data was exposed in both data breaches could total $7,500.

What's next:

The final approval will be held on Dec. 3, 2025, and all settlements must be submitted by Nov. 18, 2025.

Customers who believe they are part of the data breach but don't wish to take part in the settlement can exclude themselves. This would preserve customers' right to sue but would exclude them from collecting any benefit from this settlement.

How to file a claim

To file a claim, you must complete and submit the form online at www.telecomdatasettlement.com or by mail to AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

By filing a claim, you give up the right to sue AT&T for any and all damages as it relates to the two data breaches.