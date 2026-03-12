Attack on Temple Israel synagogue: 'all the hallmarks of extremism' says expert

An active shooter attack at Temple Israel included the ramming of a vehicle into the synagogue Thursday afternoon.

Sources say all teachers and children are accounted for and safe. Preschool programs are commonly held there but it is unclear if any were underway at the time of the attack.

The gunman was reportedly armed with a rifle and was fatally shot by security, according to sources.

The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the synagogue, sources said.

We have received word that while there is still an ongoing situation at Temple Israel, other Jewish Organizations are no longer required to be in lockout or lockdown protocol. There will be a continued police and security presence throughout the community.

Counterterrorism operative Eric O'Neill said this is to be treated as an act of terrorism, citing the rise in violent extremists in recent years.

"I don't believe in coincidences. If you look at what's happening in the world, we know from, different reports from the FBI and other Intel agencies that, Iranian extremists are active in the US," he said. "Often what these, these either lone wolf individuals who are, activated, themselves, or by, extremist cells, all they need is a triggering event and the, the war or the, military action in Iran is certainly one of those triggering events that could cause individuals to take action."

It is the second attack on a house of worship in recent months with the mass shooting taking place at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in September.

Retired assistant Detroit police chief Steve Dolunt joined FOX 2 and said the attack appeared symbolic.

"If you want to send a message, that would be the place," he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement:

"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan," he said.