Attempted armed robbery at Ypsilanti Township apartment leads to deadly shooting

One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday at an Ypsilanti Township apartment complex.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1300 block of Russell near S. Harris at 10:36 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds and rendered aid.

One of those victims, a 53-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment, while a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an attempted armed robbery between men who knew each other. There is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.