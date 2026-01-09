Attempted Harper Woods murder-suicide leaves man dead, partner injured

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

The Brief Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Harper Woods. A man allegedly stabbed his boyfriend in the neck and then shot and killed himself. The victim was taken to a hospital.



An attempted murder-suicide has two families grieving and police actively investigating.

What they're saying:

A Harper Woods man stabbed his romantic partner in the neck and then shot and killed himself, according to police on Friday. The partner, a 34-year-old man, survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

It happened outside the suspect’s home on Hunt Club Drive near Vernier early Friday morning.

"It’s really unbelievable, I just can’t imagine my brother doing something like that. I can’t, just can’t," said sister Kimberly.

Family members told FOX 2 his name was Sharif. Thursday night, just hours before the attempted murder-suicide. They were all together celebrating Sharif’s 48th birthday.

"He was just so full of life, energetic, happy with his partner. Even though we lost our mom a couple of months ago, he was getting things back together," Kimberly said.