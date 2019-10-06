Attorneys confirm second whistleblower has come forward

article

A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that supports an original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

That's according to a lawyer for the original whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month that's triggered the impeachment inquiry.

Lawyer Mark Zaid tells The Associated Press in a text message that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn't filed a complaint with the inspector general but has "firsthand knowledge that supported" the original whistleblower.

The original whistleblower complained that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.

A spokeswoman for Energy Secretary Rick Perry says Perry encouraged President Donald Trump to speak to the Ukrainian leader in a call at the center of a House impeachment probe. But spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes says Perry was wanting Trump to speak on energy matters with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The July 25 call saw Trump press the Ukrainian president to investigate rival Joe Biden and his son.

Trump told House Republicans Friday night it was Perry who teed up that call. That's according to a person familiar with Trump's comments who was granted anonymity to discuss them. The person says Trump did not suggest that Perry had anything to do with the pressure to investigate the Bidens.

Hynes says Perry's interest in Ukraine is part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

