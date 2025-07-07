ATV rider killed after running stop sign, hitting pickup truck in Pontiac

The Brief A Flat Rock man died in an ATV crash Sunday in Pontiac. Authorities said the man collided with a pickup truck after running a stop sign. His passenger was also injured in the crash.



A 25-year-old man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend after colliding with a pickup truck in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Melrose and Pennsylvania avenues.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said Anthony Thomas Cowgill, of Flat Rock, was driving the ATV on Pennsylvania when he ran a stop sign at Melrose and hit a GMC Terrain being driven by a 37-year-old Pontiac woman.

Cowgill was pronounced dead at a hospital, while his passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Georgia, was injured. She was listed as stable at a hospital as of Sunday evening. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.

The woman driving the Terrain was not injured.

What they're saying:

According to the sheriff's office, the ATV was not legal for street use and shouldn't have been driven on the road.

"Once again, a preventable tragedy has occurred," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "An individual illegally operating an ATV lost his life, and his passenger was seriously injured. Incidents like this underscore the importance of safety and proper equipment use to help avoid such heartbreaking outcomes."