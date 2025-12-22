Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: White Christmas? Don't get your hopes up as mild temps dominate holiday week

By
Published  December 22, 2025 6:40am EST
FOX 2 Detroit
If you're hoping for a white Christmas, you may be disappointed to learn that a mild week is in the forecast.

The Brief

    • Highs are expected to be above-average all week.
    • Multiple 40+ degree days are in the forecast.
    • Some light snow is possible early in the week, but by Christmas it'll be dry.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’ll be a mild week across Southeast Michigan, but don’t mistake that for warm. 

Snow will be hard to come by, with today being the main exception. 

A weak wave moves through this morning bringing light snow with rain trying to mix in. The primary window runs roughly 9 a.m. to noon. 

Any accumulation stays very minor, generally a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch at most.

A bit of spotty drizzle may develop this evening and overnight, but temps near or above freezing will limit impacts. At worst, a brief glaze is possible before melting quickly. Otherwise, we’re in good shape through Christmas. 

