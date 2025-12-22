Metro Detroit weather: White Christmas? Don't get your hopes up as mild temps dominate holiday week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’ll be a mild week across Southeast Michigan, but don’t mistake that for warm.
Snow will be hard to come by, with today being the main exception.
A weak wave moves through this morning bringing light snow with rain trying to mix in. The primary window runs roughly 9 a.m. to noon.
Any accumulation stays very minor, generally a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch at most.
A bit of spotty drizzle may develop this evening and overnight, but temps near or above freezing will limit impacts. At worst, a brief glaze is possible before melting quickly. Otherwise, we’re in good shape through Christmas.