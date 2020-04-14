Atwater Brewery in Detroit distributing hand sanitizer to first responders, selling to customers

There's the Dirty Blonde, the Purple Gang Pilsner and the Atwater Lager. But have you tried their new hand sanitizer?

Specially made by the beer masters of Atwater Brewery, the Detroit-based craft brewery has marshaled its resources to make disinfectants to distribute to hospitals and emergency first responders, and to sell to customers.

"When the president came out with his federal declaration of emergency, it gave distilleries the ability to manufacture hand sanitzer. So we saw a need immediately to pivot and shift," said Mark Rieth, of Atwater Brewery

The company is giving away the hand sanitizer by the gallons to front line workers, while customers can purchase them at their taproom for four bottles a day.

"What we did, we were able to source the proper ingredients which is our ethyl alcohol - the main one (at) 80% - two other ingredients glycerol and hydrogen peroxide. Mixed it together and voila, we produced hand sanitizer," said Rieth.

The taproom is located at 237 Jos Campau in Detroit. Learn more here.