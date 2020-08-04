Auburn Hills Police looking for suspect who tried photographing up female shopper's skirt

Auburn Hills Police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to inappropriately photograph a woman at the mall.

On July 24, the suspect, who was wearing a yellow shirt, white hat, and light blue jean shorts, tried taking a picture up the skirt of a female shopper.

In a tweet put up Tuesday morning, the city's police department said the man tried taking the photo in the common area of The Great Lakes Crossing Mall.

Police ask if someone knows the person, they report their identity to a department officer at (248) 364-6874 or at mhesse@auburnhills.org