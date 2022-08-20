Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located

article

Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM.

12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd.

Police say they may be attempting to set up camp in the area.

You are asked to contact Auburn Hills police at (248)-370-9460 if you have any information regarding their whereabouts.

UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely.

READ MORE: 43 confirmed E. coli cases in Michigan amid multi-state outbreak