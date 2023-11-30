Auburn Hills store sells $1 million winning lottery ticket

article

An Oakland County man who has chosen to remain anonymous won $1 million with a Lucky Match instant ticket, purchased at a BP Gas Station on Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills recently.

"I bought two instant games after work one night and scratched them when I got home," the player said. "I didn’t win anything on the first ticket, and I thought the second one was going to be a non-winner too.

The winner initially thought it was a fake ticket, not that he had won a million dollars.

"I started scratching the ticket and won on the first line I scratched. I thought the ticket was fake when I revealed the ‘1MIL’ symbol, so I scanned it on the Lottery app. When confetti came up with the amount of $1 million, I thought I was dreaming! I yelled: ‘Wake me up! This can’t be real!’ I called my family right away to tell them the good news."

The player chose a lump sum amount, which ended up being about $693,000 after taxes.

He said he was going to start a business and help his family with the winnings.

Players have won more than $8 million playing Lucky Match, which launched in September. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $43 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 44 $10,000 prizes, and 117 $2,000 prizes.

In 2022, lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.