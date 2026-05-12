Auburn Hills water main break update from Orion Township

The Brief Water distribution sites will be available again for those impacted by an Auburn Hills water main break. The break that happened Sunday has led to water restrictions in several areas. Orion Township, Lake Orion, and part of Auburn Hills have been using reserve water sources, which are limited.



Water distribution sites in Orion Township, Lake Orion, and Auburn Hills will be open again Tuesday for those impacted by a main break.

A fourth site has also been added in Rochester Hills.

An update on the situation is expected at 11 a.m. Tuesday. You will be able to watch it live above.

A 42-inch water main broke early Sunday in Auburn Hills' River Woods Park, leading to several communities moving to reserve water sources.

MORE: Who is affected by boil water advisories, water restrictions?

Water distribution sites have been set up for those affected to pick up gallons of water.

They are currently expected to operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but may close temporarily to be refilled.

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

Rochester Hills – Von Maur, 400 N Adams Road

Water main break repair update

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), the damaged pipe was removed early Monday, and the replacement pipe was brought into the area.

At the last update, that pipe was expected to be installed by Monday night.

The next steps will include filling and disinfecting the main.