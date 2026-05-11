Oakland County water main break: Who is affected by busted main in Auburn Hills
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A water main break in Auburn Hills is impacting more than the city, with residents of several surrounding communities forced to restrict their water usage.
It started as a leak from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) main in River Woods Park last week that broke around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, leading to boil water advisories, business closures, and calls to limit water use as several communities rely on reserve water sources.
Repairs are underway, but it is unclear how long it will take to fix the broken pipe and get water flowing again. On Sunday, GLWA told residents and businesses to prepare to be without water for a minimum of 14 days.
Water restrictions
Residents and businesses in several areas should limit their water usage. This includes not watering lawns or running washing machines and dishwashers.
- Orion Township
- Lake Orion
- Rochester Hills
- Auburn Hills
Who will lose water
When the reserve water sources run out, several areas will lose water:
- Orion Township
- Lake Orion
- Auburn Hills north of Taylor Road
Boil water advisories
When using water, residents in some parts of the affected area should boil it:
- Orion Township
- Lake Orion
- Auburn Hills north of Cross Creek Parkway/University Drive
- Northwest corner of Rochester Hills
- Southwest Oakland Township
(Photo: Oakland County)
Am I impacted?
Oakland County has created a searchable map that allows residents to look up their address and see if they are impacted by the break.
Water giveaways
Three water distribution sites have been set up for those impacted to pick up two gallons of water.
They are currently expected to operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but may close temporarily to be refilled.
- Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court
- Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road
- Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street
School closures
Several schools and districts are closed Monday, with Lake Orion Community Schools closed both Monday and Tuesday.
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