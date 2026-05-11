Oakland County water main break: Who is affected by busted main in Auburn Hills

The Brief More than just Auburn Hills is dealing with a water main that broke at River Woods Park over the weekend. Residents in surrounding communities have been ordered to limit water usage, while others are under boil water advisories when they do use the water. Repairs could take weeks.



A water main break in Auburn Hills is impacting more than the city, with residents of several surrounding communities forced to restrict their water usage.

It started as a leak from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) main in River Woods Park last week that broke around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, leading to boil water advisories, business closures, and calls to limit water use as several communities rely on reserve water sources.

Repairs are underway, but it is unclear how long it will take to fix the broken pipe and get water flowing again. On Sunday, GLWA told residents and businesses to prepare to be without water for a minimum of 14 days.

Water restrictions

Residents and businesses in several areas should limit their water usage. This includes not watering lawns or running washing machines and dishwashers.

Orion Township

Lake Orion

Rochester Hills

Auburn Hills

Who will lose water

When the reserve water sources run out, several areas will lose water:

Orion Township

Lake Orion

Auburn Hills north of Taylor Road

Boil water advisories

When using water, residents in some parts of the affected area should boil it:

Orion Township

Lake Orion

Auburn Hills north of Cross Creek Parkway/University Drive

Northwest corner of Rochester Hills

Southwest Oakland Township

(Photo: Oakland County)

Am I impacted?

Oakland County has created a searchable map that allows residents to look up their address and see if they are impacted by the break.

Search the map here.

Water giveaways

Three water distribution sites have been set up for those impacted to pick up two gallons of water.

They are currently expected to operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but may close temporarily to be refilled.

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

School closures

Several schools and districts are closed Monday, with Lake Orion Community Schools closed both Monday and Tuesday.

Can't see the live school closings list below? Tap here.