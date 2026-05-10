Auburn Hills water main break: Where impacted residents can get water

The Brief Water trucks are available for those impacted by a large water main break in Auburn Hills. Water restrictions are in place in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and Auburn Hills. Orion Township, Lake Orion, and northern Auburn Hills are expected to run out of water once water towers run out.



The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is providing water trucks for residents and businesses impacted by a large Auburn Hills water main break affecting several communities Sunday morning.

This water main break, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. in River Woods Park, has led to water restrictions in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and Auburn Hills. Orion Township, Lake Orion, and northern Auburn Hills are currently getting water from water tower reserves, but once this water runs out, these three communities will lose running water.

Find the latest updates here.

"This is not a drill. This is a very serious situation, and we need your attention," said Chris Barnett, the supervisor of Orion Township. "It’s going to be very uncomfortable for our residents."

Water truck locations

These trucks are capable of providing 2,000 one gallon contains in each trip.

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

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Officials said the leak on the 42-inch main started Wednesday. They were monitoring the situation, and had two scenarios that could have played out – one in which the leak remained stable, and one in which the main broke. Unfortunately, the worst case scenario happened early Sunday. According to GLWA, these valves in surrounding cities were identified when the main first started leaking.

GLWA CEO Susan Coffey said the main that broke was installed in 1975 and had a 100-year lifespan, so it isn't clear why it broke. Crews will know more once they dig down to the pipe.

Residents and businesses could be without water for a minimum of 14 days while repairs are made.