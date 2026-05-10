Some Oakland County residents could be without water for 2 weeks after Auburn Hills water main break

The Brief Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and northern Auburn Hills are asked to restrict their water usage after a main break in Auburn Hills early Sunday. Orion Township, Lake Orion, and the northern section of Auburn Hills are no longer receiving water from GLWA, and are expected to fully lose water at some point Sunday. Those in the impacted areas should prepare to be without water for at least 14 days, GLWA said.



A water main break early Sunday in Auburn Hills is impacting residents of multiple surrounding cities, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

According to GLWA, the break occurred on a 42-inch main in River Woods Park around 1:30 a.m. GLWA said valves, which were identified in neighboring townships when the main first began leaking last week, were closed for crews to work on the main.

Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and Auburn Hills are asked to restrict their water usage to only essentials, including hydration, food preparation, and basic sanitation. Residents should not run dishwashers, washing machines, or water their lawn.

Residents in Auburn Hills north of Cross Creek Parkway/University Drive, and the northwest portion of Auburn Hills are also under boil water advisories.

Orion Township, Lake Orion, and the northern section of Auburn Hills are no longer receiving water from GLWA, and will likely lose water entirely in a matter of hours.

Rochester Hills boil water advisory map

GLWA CEO Susan Coffey said the main that broke was installed in 1975 and had a 100-year lifespan, so it isn't clear why it broke. Crews will know more once they dig down to the pipe.

According to GLWA, there is not a firm estimate of when water service will be restored, but those in the affected areas should be prepared to be out of water for a minimum of 14 days.

Water for residents

GLWA said water trucks have been sent to the impacted communities. They can be found at:

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

"GLWA would typically isolate such a break and begin repair immediately, however, given the layout of the water systems in this area, immediately isolating would have caused loss of water within hours to all of Orion Township and part of Auburn Hills. Since the leak was found May 6, GLWA has been working diligently with the communities to reroute water and to avoid this circumstance," GLWA wrote in a press release early Sunday. "Despite our best efforts, the water main broke before the rerouting could be completed."

Auburn Hills declares State of Emergency

Just after 8 a.m., Auburn Hills declared a State of Emergency as the city announced the mandatory boil water advisory and ordered residents to only use water when absolutely necessary.

Schools closed Monday

Lake Orion Community Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.