Authorities seek witnesses who saw fatal crash on US-12 in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are seeking information about a crash that killed a mother Friday in Ypsilanti Township.
US-12 near Ecorse was closed for hours after the multi-vehicle crash just before 4:30 p.m.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe the driver who caused the crash was drunk.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Ballard at 734-474-6094.