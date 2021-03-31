Autism advocate spearheads awareness training for the TSA in air travel

Last July, Xavier DeGroat helped spearhead a massive change in the way people with autism are treated when pulled over by police.

"So when police pull them over appropriately when you get arrested or get approached of any sort, the police know how to handle and be trained to handle people with autism," said DeGroat.

In Michigan, people with autism can get a Communication Impediment designation on their license, essentially saying officers should understand that the person they're talking to should be talked to and handled accordingly.

"So that person with autism doesn't get mistreated or misunderstood," he said. "The training is at the beginning and then it will start taking solid effect very soon."

DeGroat didn't stop there. His next initiative is taking off. Literally. He's now taken his sights to the federal level and because of his advocacy, the Transportation Security Administration will handle people with autism with the same considerations.

"What Xavier was able to do, was take a state policy to the federal level, and we are really happy that the TSA just responded, and announced they're going to adopt what Xavier and I have proposed," said Rep. Dan Kildee.

Kildee (D-Flint) is proud of what DeGroat has done. A former intern for the congressman, DeGroat made it a point to lobby for this.



Kildee has fought on his behalf and now the TSA will adopt a Communication Impediment Designation from the states and use that in dealing with those with autism.

"This is a real win for people with autism, and I give Xavier all the credit in the world for bringing this to our attention and working with us in a bipartisan wait to get this done," Kildee said.

"One of the biggest challenges is knowing how to understand when a child with autism or any grown adult with autism, has a lack of understanding of why they are being screened up," DeGroat said. "Because they may feel like, I didn't do anything wrong, and they may just try to scooch on by, and get across the line."

Xavier DeGroat

Rather than try to avert what seems like a threat, very soon, TSA agents will instead know how to treat these passengers.

"But really the most important thing is that this will lead to training within the TSA to help them address how to deal with someone who is having some difficulty as a result of autism," Kildee said.