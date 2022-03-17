Auto insurance reform has decimated long-term health care for crash survivors, families say

A major overhaul designed to reduce state auto insurance premiums has left critics saying that severely injured crash survivors are now paying the price. The Michigan Speaker of the House -- says that won't happen anytime soon.

"I said we are not leaving, this is an emergency. People are dying. Someone has to listen to us," said Maureen Howell, whose son needs 24-hour care.

That was Howell's desperate plea as she and dozens of other families of catastrophic crash survivors took their final push to change the new no-fault insurance law to the State Capitol. They specifically tried to make their case at the office of House Speaker Jason Wentworth - but he never showed.

Instead, police demanded the group leave. And soon after they were forced to leave - members of the group "We Can't Wait" learned they lost their fight.

Speaker Wentworth announced "It's time to move on." and no longer plans to alter the auto reform law.

"People were sobbing in the hallway," Howell said. "You are so frustrated at this point, so exhausted, trying to fight to save people and we are losing them."

Her son Sam was injured in a car accident in 2005 and has needed specialized 24-hour care ever since.

But soon she says even more families won't be able to afford it - with unqualified nursing homes as their only option.

The new no-fault medical fee schedule cut insurance payment rates for home health care, nurses and caregivers by 45 percent.

Reportedly since the law took effect in July - 1,500 crash victims have been discharged from medical facilities, 3,000 thousand jobs have been eliminated, and we are told insurance won't even pay for the most necessities.

"People are not able to get catheters to catheterize - and one of the primary reasons we lose people that are paralyzed, is urinary tract infections," Howell said.

Speaker Wentworth, who said he reviewed every proposed idea over the last year - felt a change would ultimately bring back higher car insurance rates and put the $400 refund checks at risk.

"Future survivors are going to be affected as well, because no one is going to find care," she said.

For those who have already decided to give up their $400 refund check - the 8,000 member group "We can't wait" set up a GoFundMe page. Dollars donated will help intensify their fight for crash survivors - which will start with a protest at the Capitol next Wednesday.

If you would like to donate, click the GoFundMe link above.