Aviation expert explains how 5G rollout could impact airline flights

5G wireless has been in the works for years, it seems, and Wednesday is supposed to be the big rollout.

But airlines, airports, and medevacs are very nervous. So much so, that communication companies, like AT&T voluntarily

delayed the implementation of 5G for two weeks near 50 airports around the country including Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Why?

"Airplanes and helicopters use radio navigation equipment to precisely measure the altitude of the aircraft above the

ground called radar altimeters," said Dean Greenblatt. "And the 5G system has been determined to interfere with the navigation equipment on aircrafts."

Greenblatt, is a pilot, an aviation attorney, and he represents airlines. He says travel could have been be disruptive for

thousands this week.

"The FCC says there should not be a problem," he said. "And they are the ones who sold the spectrum that the communication companies are using for 5G. However, the FAA has determined that there is a problem with 5G signals interfering with this radio navigation equipment.

"And the two branches of government - or the two agencies within government need to work together to get this problem solved."

A statement by AT&T said:

"We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner."



FOX 2: "If they can't fix the problem, is it still a danger after these two weeks?"

"It's not a danger, it is an inconvenience," Greenblatt said. "Because the airlines are not going to shoot these approaches if it is a problem where they can't rely on the signals from their radio equipment."

Despite all these technicalities, Greenblatt says only about one percent of all airlines could be affected by 5G.

