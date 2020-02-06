Avid Second Amendment supporter and UP lawmaker has home burglarized, guns stolen

A northern Michigan lawmaker came home Monday afternoon to discover his home had been burglarized and two of his guns stolen.

Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, is known for his strong advocacy of the Second Amendment. He is such a proponent of the Bill of Rights clause that he even brought one to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address earlier this week.

Among items stolen was $25 cash, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson and an AR-style pistol - the same one that LaFave posed with outside the State House and posted on Twitter.

The guns were stolen from LaFave's underwear drawer. While he doesn't believe he was targeted for the theft because of his photo, he said the reason people should be armed is because of people who would steal firearms.

"I know I didn't do anything wrong but you still go through every decision that you made and what you could have done better and that's why every Michigander who is a law-abiding citizen should have firearms to protect against bad people like whoever broke into my home," LaFave said after the robbery.

A detective has been assigned to the case.