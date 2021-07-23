Avoid being scammed this summer when dealing with mosquitos

The warmer months in Michigan mean outdoor fun, celebration, and even vacation, but for mosquitos it is the best chance to get a meal.

It is important to choose the correct people to keep you and your loved ones safe this summer.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Manager, Brian Verhougstraete said "Consumers should do their homework before choosing a mosquito control service, especially when those services are being advertised on social media,"

MDARD is advising the public to avoid falling victim to scams and illegitimate businesses and to only hire licensed mosquito control companies.

If a company does not provide this information it is more likely to be a scam rather than a business with your interests at heart:

Consumers should be aware that pest control businesses are legally required to obtain their consent before making a pesticide application and must provide the following information:

The name of the applicator that performed the service.

The time and date the application was made.

A description of the target pest to be controlled.

A list of pesticides applied, including the common name of the active ingredient(s).

A list of precautionary warnings or reentry restrictions that appear on the label of the pesticide applied.

Detailed information about the risks and benefits of pesticides.

If you want to reduce the number of mosquitos around your home in a more natural way try:

Removing any puddles of water or standing water around your home to reduce breeding sites.

Keeping grass and shrubs trimmed short, reducing places for flying (adult) mosquitoes to rest.

Using permethrin to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks, and tents) or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

A list of companies licensed to control mosquitoes in Michigan can be found at Michigan.gov/MosquitoControlBusiness.