Back for 2021, The Michigan State Fair has something for everyone

After a virtual event in 2020, the Michigan State Fair is back and better than ever at Novi's Suburban Showplace.

From racing pigs to hotdog eating contests, and rides among the sights and sounds, the State Fair has a little of everything - including Shrine Circus performances. This summer's schedule runs from Thursday, Sept. 2 to Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.



Hours for Thursday and Friday are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For tickets, you can purchase the Ultimate Wristband which includes fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances. Standard admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children.

Rob Wolchek went to Novi today for a sneak peek. Watch the video above to check it out.

For more information, go to the State Fair's website HERE.

