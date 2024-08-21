Back to school anxiety can show up in different ways - here's what parents can do

Anxiety is a big, umbrella term when it comes to kids returning to school. A lot can trigger those anxious emotions - social situations, bullying, academic challenges.

So here's the question - how can parents help kids navigate through it?

"There's some normal jitters that kids can push through," said Rachel Nash. "But if it interferes with their daily life, they start to avoid the things they used to enjoy, or are avoiding going to school, those are defintely warning signs."

Nash, a Trinity Health pediatrician, explains sometimes anxiety looks like something else.

"Kids are a little bit different than adults, they can't express anxiety or fears," she said. "Sometimes those things come out as what we call somatic symptoms. So, stomache aches, headaches, not feeling well. Sometimes that is the best way they can express (it). It could be something medical, but it could be anxiety as well."

There are many causes of anxiety, but a big one is the smartphone.

In the book "The Anxious Generation How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental illness- Jonathan Hadt blames smartphones. He says they lead to less in-person playtime and more isolation.

Not playing equates to not making friends, not sharing, not solving fights, or learning communication skills.

So what can you do?

"In all aspects of life, kids thrive on routine and I think a lot of people don't realize that," she said.

Dr. Nash explained a little practice might go a really long way.

"They're very concrete thinkers, and they like to know what's happening," she said. "So rather than being thrown into it the first day, I think talking to them about what the daily schedule is going to look like, doing a dry run so they can wake up, put their clothes on, driving the car to the school. Even something like eating their lunch in a shorter amount of time.

"Practicing all tthose things can set them up for success."

Remember the most important thing is learning coping skills. And sometimes that is what a professional can help with.



It's normal to feel anxious, but what we need to do is learn to handle those emotions. That is the goal.